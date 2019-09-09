Analysts Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) PT at $94.30

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JACK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,786,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,047,960. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,815.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3,727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $88.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,267. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $90.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.22.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

