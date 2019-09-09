Analysts Set Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Target Price at $14.75

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

FLDM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other news, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 129,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $891,735.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $63,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,460 and sold 1,434,537 shares valued at $15,786,225. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Fluidigm by 3,543.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

FLDM traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. 44,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,467. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $385.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 57.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

