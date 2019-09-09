Analysts Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target at $6.58

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

EGLE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.40 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

EGLE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,175. The stock has a market cap of $358.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.96 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul M. Jr. Leand purchased 59,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $247,281.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,873.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 27,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $127,491.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,596,656 shares of company stock valued at $11,777,007 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 465.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

