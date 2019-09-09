Analysts Expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Talend posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.33 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 249.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price target on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

TLND traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.71. 727,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,426. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Talend has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $73.52.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $54,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Talend by 71.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Talend by 174.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Talend in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

