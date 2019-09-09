Analysts Expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $459.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.73 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 1,098.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

OUT stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.63. 45,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

