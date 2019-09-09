Analysts Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.82. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.72 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,480.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.32 per share, for a total transaction of $196,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,327 shares in the company, valued at $641,977.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 639.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.5% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 186.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,163. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.85.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

