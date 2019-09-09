Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) will post $2.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $9.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 billion to $9.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.31.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $7.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.81. The company had a trading volume of 72,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,889. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.57. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $173.72.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.57, for a total transaction of $47,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $150,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,306,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,445,795.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,081 shares of company stock worth $5,472,232. 33.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wayfair by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

