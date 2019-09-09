Analysts Anticipate Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Insperity posted sales of $925.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Insperity had a return on equity of 136.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on Insperity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

NSP traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Insperity has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $144.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average is $118.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.61%.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $248,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,620. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter valued at about $3,074,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,531,000 after buying an additional 636,273 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

