Analysts Anticipate Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.60. Harley-Davidson reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush set a $35.00 price target on Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,544. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Jones sold 11,884 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $417,722.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,561.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,510 shares of company stock worth $1,626,297. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,185,000 after purchasing an additional 455,044 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 107,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,314,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,043,000 after purchasing an additional 377,330 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

