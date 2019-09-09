Analysts Anticipate DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. DISH Network posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

In related news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen purchased 300,005 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,510,158.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,497,577.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $9,354,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,528,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,659,534.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 700,005 shares of company stock valued at $21,958,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,719,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,075,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in DISH Network by 7,407.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,384,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after buying an additional 262,700 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.9% in the first quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,432,000 after buying an additional 27,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,711,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,143,000 after buying an additional 56,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.70. 1,913,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,936. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.39.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

