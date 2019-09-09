Analysts Anticipate BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) will announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BEST’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. BEST posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BEST will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on BEST from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut BEST from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of BEST traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.50. 1,678,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70. BEST has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

