Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Set at $198.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) received a $198.00 price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.73. 2,006,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.78. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,900. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gifford Fong Associates raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.3% during the second quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Amgen by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $239,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.9% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

