Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $221.00.

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amgen from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $207.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.76 and a 200-day moving average of $184.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,659,900. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

