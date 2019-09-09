American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Price Up 6.1%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.35, 172,634 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 312,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMSC. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 48.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 564,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 28,272 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 269.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 960,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

