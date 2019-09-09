American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602,640 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. American Airlines Group makes up about 3.7% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.58% of American Airlines Group worth $84,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $101,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $28.44. 7,485,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,003,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 588.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $201,732.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $42.00 price objective on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

