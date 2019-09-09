AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) Shares Sold by Vertex One Asset Management Inc.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

OTCMKTS AMCIU remained flat at $$10.29 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units Company Profile

AMCI Acquisition Corp. intends to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

