Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given a $31.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

Roth Capital set a $31.00 target price on Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AMRN has been the subject of several other reports. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.89.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of AMRN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. 5,341,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,205,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46. Amarin has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $1,902,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Stack sold 51,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $1,158,359.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 659,202 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,754. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcclain Value Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 30.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 1.4% in the second quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 16.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.