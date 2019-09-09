Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.38

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.38 and traded as low as $8.25. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 11,205 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 732,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,000.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

