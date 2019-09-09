Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Trading Down 15.2% on Insider Selling

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)’s share price dropped 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $119.71 and last traded at $120.48, approximately 4,924,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 1,212,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.07.

Specifically, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $828,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $1,533,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,006 shares of company stock valued at $20,083,321. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AYX. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Alteryx to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.16.

The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.40, a PEG ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.30.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,990,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,414,000 after buying an additional 935,331 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 15.2% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,152,000 after acquiring an additional 498,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,053,000 after acquiring an additional 116,402 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 175.4% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 324.6% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,819,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,365 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.