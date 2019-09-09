Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Valinor Management L.P.

Valinor Management L.P. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.7% of Valinor Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Valinor Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,402,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,408 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after buying an additional 3,391,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,779,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,205.27. 1,510,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,848. The company has a market capitalization of $840.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,184.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,164.21. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America set a $1,450.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,373.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

