Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $39.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ally Financial traded as high as $34.23 and last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 651917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALLY. Nomura raised their price target on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Stephens raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $69,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,309.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $712,118. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 77,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

