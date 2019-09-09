AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.46. 84,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.559 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 107.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.