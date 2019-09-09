AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 0.9% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $51.76. 23,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,684. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $45.59 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86.

