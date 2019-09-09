Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.89.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of ALSN stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.73. 886,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,503. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $737.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 96.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,001.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 148.1% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.