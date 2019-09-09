Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives “Buy” Rating from CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Desjardins raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

ANCUF stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

