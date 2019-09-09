Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AGI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.55 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.32.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$8.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -127.39. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.88 and a 12-month high of C$10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.44.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$224.86 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -72.46%.

In related news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 473,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,377,673.50. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 35,322 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total transaction of C$347,921.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$660,629.65. Insiders have sold a total of 198,922 shares of company stock worth $1,884,583 in the last ninety days.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.