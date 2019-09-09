AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,086 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MITT. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 148,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE MITT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,145. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.93.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT).

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.