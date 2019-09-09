Aeron Market Capitalization Achieves $3.68 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001783 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Kuna, IDAX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00215878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.01262987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00088113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,888,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kuna, IDAX, Radar Relay, Bit-Z, Kucoin, IDEX, Coinrail, Binance, Mercatox, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

