Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Stock Price Up 8.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) rose 8.8% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.47, approximately 2,686,219 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 752,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Specifically, major shareholder Foresite Capital Fund Ii, L.P. purchased 46,153 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $1,082,287.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii purchased 15,700 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $289,194.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 531,408 shares of company stock worth $12,489,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $56.00 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

The firm has a market cap of $845.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 478.81% and a negative return on equity of 89.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,188,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,769,000 after buying an additional 79,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,255,000 after purchasing an additional 331,884 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,737,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,347,000 after purchasing an additional 224,655 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,344,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,887,000 after purchasing an additional 161,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 930,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 120,313 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

