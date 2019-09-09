AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.11. AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 4,100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of -2.22.

About AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB)

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend.

