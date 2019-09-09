Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $281,249.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $921,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,329,588 shares in the company, valued at $40,818,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,525,849 shares of company stock valued at $49,825,497. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 196,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 649,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 62,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $30.50. 52,781,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,388,992. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

