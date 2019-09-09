adidas (ETR:ADS) Shares Down 0.7%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS)’s share price fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as €276.70 ($321.74) and last traded at €277.05 ($322.15), 374,558 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €278.90 ($324.30).

The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €271.05 and a 200-day moving average of €248.87.

About adidas (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

