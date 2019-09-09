ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.21

ADF Group, Inc. (TSE:DRX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $1.15. ADF Group shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 25,350 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 million and a P/E ratio of 17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.86.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADF Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in North America. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

