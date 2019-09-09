Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Trading 12.5% Higher

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s stock price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.15, 1,418,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,083,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

ACOR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 45.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

