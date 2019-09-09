Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.44

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.44 and traded as high as $7.78. Absolute Software shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 19,376 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $323.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.44.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$32.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.16 million. Analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Absolute Software (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

