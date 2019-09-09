AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 72,010 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in AAR by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AAR by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 266,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 72,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.69. 161,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.18. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $51.52.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $562.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.49 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

