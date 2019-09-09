54,520 Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.41. 30,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,950. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.82 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 2.05%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

