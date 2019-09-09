$513.41 Million in Sales Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) will announce $513.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $513.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $513.46 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $471.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $528.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFAM. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Shares of BFAM traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.69. 325,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,175. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $168.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.04 and its 200 day moving average is $139.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.29.

In other news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 2,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $461,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,840,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $986,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,932.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,994 shares of company stock worth $10,502,539 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 144.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,440,000 after purchasing an additional 746,259 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,522,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,928,000 after buying an additional 519,883 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $53,692,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 705,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,678,000 after purchasing an additional 240,178 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 312,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after buying an additional 186,817 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

