4,600 Shares in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Purchased by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,640,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,319,000 after purchasing an additional 177,711 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at $37,902,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,817,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,464,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after buying an additional 146,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 822.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,639,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,577,000 after buying an additional 1,461,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven B. Tanger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,215,098.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Reddin bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $102,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.77. 84,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.26%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

