3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in 3M by 20,703.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,577 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 17,524.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,081,000 after buying an additional 1,671,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,584,000 after buying an additional 353,754 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,296,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,105,000 after buying an additional 312,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 343.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 373,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,741,000 after buying an additional 289,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $154.00 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.54.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

