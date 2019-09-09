39,136 Shares in Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keane Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Keane Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Keane Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Keane Group during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Keane Group by 933.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keane Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRAC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.80. 1,106,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.35. Keane Group Inc has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Keane Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keane Group Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Keane Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.23.

Keane Group Profile

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Keane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.