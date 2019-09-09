$381.55 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) will announce sales of $381.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $372.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $388.20 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $349.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

IBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

Shares of IBP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.09. The company had a trading volume of 142,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,937. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $59.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.46.

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $118,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,036,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,733,909. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,501,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 746.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

