360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $29.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 360 Finance an industry rank of 87 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get 360 Finance alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QFIN. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in 360 Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. TT International bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the second quarter worth $42,047,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the second quarter worth $604,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the second quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the second quarter valued at $1,768,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,098. 360 Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 360 Finance (QFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.