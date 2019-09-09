3,581 Shares in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Acquired by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Seattle Genetics accounts for about 42.2% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 310.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.79. The company had a trading volume of 660,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,817. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.97. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 36.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $218.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 5,416 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $371,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,951 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $2,119,502.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $9,973,999. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

