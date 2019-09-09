347,801 Shares in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Bought by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 347,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,451,000. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.17% of Momo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOMO. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 10.8% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 70,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Momo by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 73,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Momo by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,110,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,741,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 387,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.29. 1,214,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,904. Momo Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Momo had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.