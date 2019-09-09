2,156 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 60.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 32,152 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $4.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.17. 39,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,686. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.64. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,268.74% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,527 shares in the company, valued at $14,116,493.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Borisy sold 21,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,007,474.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,265 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

