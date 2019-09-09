$130.31 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) to announce $130.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.10 million and the highest is $132.10 million. Everi reported sales of $120.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $513.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $510.10 million to $516.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $554.13 million, with estimates ranging from $545.54 million to $564.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.90 million. Everi had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVRI. ValuEngine cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Everi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,946,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,009,000 after purchasing an additional 169,975 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 5.7% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 4,516,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,513,000 after acquiring an additional 244,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,968,000 after acquiring an additional 165,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 20.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,378,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,308,000 after purchasing an additional 565,500 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Everi by 5.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,460,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 80,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 442,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,425. Everi has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $601.12 million, a PE ratio of 83.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.