11,357 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,941,000 after purchasing an additional 261,967 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,161,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,487,000 after buying an additional 4,089,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,216,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after buying an additional 1,169,968 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 183,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 75,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Shares of NTLA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.66. 14,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $667.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.71. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 242.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

