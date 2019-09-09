$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $526.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $109.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $275,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $2,152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,938 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,381. 56.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 14.2% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,971,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,627,000 after acquiring an additional 369,222 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,104,000 after purchasing an additional 296,619 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 364,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,468,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,265,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 726.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 186,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after buying an additional 163,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,145. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $109.74. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average is $100.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

