$1.42 EPS Expected for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Hertz Global reported earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hertz Global.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.52. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Hertz Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Hertz Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hertz Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of HTZ traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,336,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,072. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hertz Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,114,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,119,000 after purchasing an additional 36,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hertz Global by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,917,000 after purchasing an additional 989,685 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Hertz Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,253,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,773,000 after purchasing an additional 58,130 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,085,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 98,615 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 14.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 839,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hertz Global (HTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.